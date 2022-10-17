Bayern Munich’s Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić getting sick of striker debate

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is getting weary from hearing the noise emanating from fans and the media regarding his team’s lack of a true striker to lead the attack.

“This discussion is too erratic for me. We chose a clear strategy in the summer - within the scope of our financial possibilities and taking into account the transfer market. We have several attacking players who can add value to our team up front: Thomas Müller, Sadio Mané, Mathys Tel, Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. All of them can play upfront. We also have our wingers and #10’s. That’s very variable and flexible,” Salihamidžić told Tz’s Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The sporting director wanted it to be clear, however, that this strategy was not just something he dropped on manager Julian Nagelsmann. The head coach was part of the decision-making process to enter the season with this roster ser-up.

“Julian Nagelsmann was always on board. That’s what we all decided together — and that’s why there’s no debate for me,” said Salihamidžić.

For Salihamidžić, the results are showing that this roster has the capability to score in droves and does not necessarily needs a target man to lead the way.

“The team started very well and scored the goals. We have to go ahead with this strategy now, then draw a line at the end of the season and see if it worked or didn’t. Then we have to see. But we can’t change strategies every day. That’s not possible,” Salihamidžić stated.

In recent weeks, Bayern Munich has been linked to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović among others. Even if the club does not plan on adding a striker for this season, it is clear that they are keeping the option open for the future.

Interested in more analysis of the game? We have that plus so much more (including a discussion of Robert Lewandowski and an Augsburg preview) in the latest episode of our podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate the support!