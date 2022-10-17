Bavarian Podcast Works S5E16: Does Robert Lewandowski regret leaving Bayern Munich? + Freiburg review and Augsburg preview

So Bayern Munich just won 5-0 against a team that were, coming into the game, above them in the table. In beating Christian Streich’s SC Freiburg, Julian Nagelsmann has capped off one of the most impressive performances of the season so far. Meanwhile, a certain someone who agitated a move to FC Barcelona is staring the Europa League in the face, and coming off a defeat in his inaugural Clasico. The two FCBs contrasting fortunes make for good discussion fodder this week.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss:

Did the presence of a target man in Choupo-Moting make the difference?

Leroy Sane’s new role that demolished SC Freiburg.

Why chance conversion seems like the major issue at Bayern this season.

A debate over how Bayern Munich control games and manage the tempo after taking the lead.

Our headline topic: Does Robert Lewandowski regret moving to FC Barcelona?

How Lewy’s move could end up backfiring on him.

Who could start for Bayern Munich against Augsburg? Who should start?

Benjamin Pavard vs Noussair Mazraoui — who looks better?

How Julian Nagelsmann needs to balance minutes with games vs Hoffenheim and Barcelona coming up and the cramped fixture list.

Finishing off with a final prediction for the game from INNN.

