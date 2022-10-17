Julian Nagelsmann happy with how Bayern Munich performed against SC Freiburg

It was a tough match on paper for Bayern Munich, but the Bavarian team managed to win trouble-free and is now four points behind the first-placed team — Union Berlin.

Bayern’s coach, Julian Nagelsmann, was delighted with his team’s performance as they steamrolled Freiburg 5:0 at Allianz Arena. He underlined how proud and satisfied he is with the team’s performance.

Nagelsmann told DAZN (via @iMiaSanMia): “The boys played a great game, all of them. Today we did it for 90 minutes. I’m very proud of the team — the win is highly deserved. We scored a lot of nice goals, it wasn’t a coincidence. We had a lot of good moments today.”

Nagelsmann also singled out Choupo Moting and has words of praise for the striker: “Choupo did very well today. He brought his training performances to the pitch from the first minute. He actually deserved to get a start earlier in the season. We know we can rely on him, and I’m happy we have him.”

Overall, a great match for the boys, as they continue their good form and are still catching up on Union Berlin, who managed to beat Borussia Dortmund today.

