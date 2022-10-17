Sadio Mané ecstatic with Bayern Munich’s win over SC Freiburg...and Liverpool’s stunner over Manchester City

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané contributed a goal in the 5-0 victory over SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga in what was well and truly one way traffic for Julian Nagelsmann’s side. Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Leroy Sané, and Marcel Sabitzer provided the other goals for Bayern to round out the massive three points that sees them leapfrog Freiburg in the Bundesliga table to second place behind Union Berlin, who beat Borussia Dortmund earlier in the matchday.

Mané started on the left wing behind Choupo-Moting and opposite of Sane, but the fluid movement and interchangeability of Bayern’s attackers was on full display throughout proceedings. Such was the case for his goal, when Gnabry found him in a central position with a lovely, lofted pass and all the Senegal man had to do was dink it over the on-rushing Mark Flekken.

It's too easy for Sadio Mane pic.twitter.com/6OO7lhlv8y — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 16, 2022

For Mané the aforementioned fluidity, interchangeability, and versatility is part of what makes him so effective, and it’s also a big part of the reason why he was able to score so many goals for Liverpool, who also churned out a massive result of their own at Anfield. Thanks to a sensational bit of skill from Mohamed Salah off of an arrowed punt from Alisson Becker, Jurgen Klopp’s side became the first Premier League team to beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City this season, and it was quite the fiery occasion. Klopp had even been sent off after a spell of ferocious emotion after feeling that Bernardo Silva had fouled Salah near the corner flag at the Kop end of Anfield.

Still a massive supporter of Liverpool himself, Mané said after Bayern’s win that he was very pleased for his former club, even though he wasn’t able to watch the match since he was on the team bus during it. “I’m very happy for the guys that they beat City. I couldn’t watch because we were in the bus. I have a lot of faith in the guys and the coach that they will get back to the top,” he told Bild journalist Heiko Niedderer.

For both Bayern and Liverpool, their wins were massively important, and for Bayern, they now will shift their attention to the DFB-Pokal, where a difficult test against FC Augsburg, a side that already beat them earlier this season, lies ahead.

