Bayern Munich 5 - 0 Freiburg: German media player ratings

I don't know about you guys, but this was the feel-good win of the Bayern Munich season for me. A Top Four Sunday for the Bundesliga couldn't have highlighted the contrast any better: the Bavarians punched SC Freiburg six feet into the dirt, while Borussia Dortmund took a knockout blow from Union Berlin.

Nature, as they say, is healing.

Here's how it shook out, according to German media outlets kicker:

...and Bild:

A few talking points from the above:

I think we're all in agreement that this was a master-class from Julian Nagelsmann, and utter disaster from everyone on the Freiburg side — including Germany national team hopefuls Christian Günter and Matthias Ginter.

Leroy Sané looks, if anything, even better as a lone ten than as a right winger. Let’s hope he’s alright; hamstring issues are nothing to sneeze at.

It really does feel like Noussair Mazraoui would have to do something extraordinary or uncharacteristic to earn recognition, doesn’t it? His role isn’t the most glamorous, but he continues to look totally robust — and very much like the future of the position.

If not, indeed, the present.

One last thought to leave you all with: if Sadio Mané’s move to his more familiar left-wing position has helped him settle, might we not do the same for his central strike partner at the start of the season — Serge Gnabry — and restore him to the right?

There’s something to be said about how harmoniously everything flowed today. Manager Julian Nagelsmann will have been taking notes.

Interested in more analysis of the game? We have that plus so much more (including a discussion of Robert Lewandowski and an Augsburg preview) in the latest episode of our podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate the support!