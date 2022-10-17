 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting takes starting — and starring — role in stride after big win over SC Freiburg

What a game for a fan favorite.

FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich back-up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got a surprise start against SC Freiburg and he took full advantage of the opportunity.

Choupo-Moting turned in 66 very good minutes and contributed a goal in the 33rd minute to give his side a 2-0 lead.

“I’m trying to give everything every day in training and the boys can see that. All the talk in the media is part of football. Everyone has their opinion and everyone is allowed to express it, but I know what I can do, I know that I can help the team,” Choupo-Moting said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Of course I want to keep playing a lot, but the most important thing is success with the team.”

It was a very impressive effort by the Bavarians and Choupo-Moting indicated that the team needs to “build on” that kind of effort.

“From the first to the last minute we showed who’s the boss here. We scored very nice goals with good attacks. I’m personally happy about my goal, the assist and the way we played. We have to build on that,” Choupo-Moting remarked.

