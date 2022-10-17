Marcel Sabitzer happy to see Bayern Munich atone for previous “screwed up” league games

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer did not get the start in his team’s 5-0 victory over SC Freiburg, but that did not stop him from assessing where his team is at this stage of the season and what the focus for the squad is on moving forward.

“We want to do better than we did in the league, where we screwed up a bit. But if we perform like we did today, we have a very good chance of advancing,” Sabitzer told Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch.

Sabitzer, who came on as a substitute in the 76th minute, immediately made his impact felt with a goal simply by being in the right place at the right time.

As Sadio Mané lost possession while driving in the box, the ball squirted right to Sabitzer who found himself in a one-on-none. The Austrian calmy deposited the ball into the back of the net.

For Sabitzer, it was a productive day — with no “screw-ups.”

