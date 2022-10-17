Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer unsure if he’ll be ready for FC Augsburg

Speaking with Abendzeitung reporter Maximilian Koch, Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer indicated that he is not sure if he will be ready for the upcoming midweek match against FC Augsburg in the DFB-Pokal.

“No idea. We have to see from day to day,” said Neuer after his squad’s big 5-0 win over SC Freiburg.

Neuer’s shoulder issues seemingly came out of nowhere, but are serious enough to cause him to miss two key matches so far. Sven Ulreich has deputized for Neuer over the last two matches and has been solid. While everyone acknowledges that having Neuer is optimal, Ulreich has done very well and provides the kind of stability that the club requires.

Meanwhile, Julian Nagelsmann told DAZN (via @iMiaSanMia) that nothing has been decided on Neuer or Thomas Müller ahead of the game against Augsburg in the DFB Pokal.

“It’s not ruled out that they could play, but at the moment I’m not firmly planning with them for the game. We have to see from day-to-day,” said Nagelsmann.

Müller told Abendzeitung’s Patrick Strasser, “I could only take part in the final training session in such a half-hearted way, it wouldn’t have made sense. On the contrary, the risk would have been too great that more would happen.”

When asked if he would be available against FC Augsburg, Müller said, “That’s the plan.”

Whatever happens, Bayern Munich will be considered the favorites entering the FC Augsburg match, but a lot of eyes will be focused on how Ulreich handles his third consecutive start.

Interested in more analysis of the game? We have that plus so much more (including a discussion of Robert Lewandowski and an Augsburg preview) in the latest episode of our podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

