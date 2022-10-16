Bayern Munich’s prez Herbert Hainer gets another term, tackles many topics at AGM

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer was re-elected for another term at the club and offers some thoughts on that news, plus a whole lot more at the Rekordmeister’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday.

“Thank you for your trust, I won’t disappoint you. I accept the vote,” Hainer said (as captured by FCBayern.com). “My biggest thanks go to you, dear fans. For your support, for your heart, for your commitment.”

Below is a rundown style recap of Hainer’s remarks on several key topics as captured from FCBayern.com’s live ticker of the event:

The size of Bayern Munich

“With 295,000 members, we have remained the world’s largest sports club, despite the difficult times of Corona — and this season we have recorded the greatest growth in the last five years.”

Special thanks to outgoing board member Jan-Christian Dreesen

“I would also like to give special thanks to Jan-Cristian Dreesen as Chairman of the Supervisory Board today: he will be leaving us in the summer after ten years of outstanding work. Our economic successes are closely linked to his name.”

The vision for the future

“We will continue to follow our FC Bayern path and keep developing new ideas; we have the highest goals - that is also your claim as our fans. We also want to remain a role model socially, because this social commitment is part of our club DNA. Bayern Munich must always remain Bayern Munich.”

The lack of debt for the club’s facilities

“FC Bayern is completely debt-free, and what’s more: we own 100 percent of the Allianz Arena and the FC Bayern Campus; everything is paid off.”

Working with the Bayern Munich Board of Directors

“Oliver Kahn is our mastermind, Hasan our pacesetter in the sporting area — and I’m happy to work closely with both of them, as a passing station and ball distributor. It is a great honor for me that the Administrative Advisory Board has appointed Professor Dr. Dieter Mayer, Walter Mennekes and me again nominated for election. I would wholeheartedly like to continue to get involved as your president - with my experience from many years in business, with my structures - and with a lot of heart and passion, which I, like all of you, have for this great club.”

On the influence of FC Bayern

“FC Bayern is an influencer, as you could say in modern German today. Our teams, our athletes reach people all over the world. As a club, we have an enormous reach and therefore have to assume social responsibility – we always try to live up to it.”

Hainer thanks the volunteers

“A big thank you to everyone who volunteers for this club and offers sports enthusiasts a home. Whether in handball, table tennis, bowling, chess, senior football or refereeing: FC Bayern is more than just professional sport.”

Working through COVID-19

“We defied Corona and the consequences in our departments - that’s worth as much to me as any title among the professionals. We can all, dear members, be very proud of that! FC Bayern stands on three pillars: sporting success, economic stability and social commitment.”

Hainer on last year’s AGM conflict

“We questioned ourselves critically and considered what we could do better. A lesson we learned from the annual general meeting: We have intensified the exchange with you over the past twelve months - also and especially on the subject of Qatar. We don’t always have to agree - but we have to keep in touch.”

“We all know that this evening was not a day of glory for FC Bayern. It wasn’t the way we know and want to see FC Bayern. And I, too, made mistakes that evening as the chairman of the meeting. I would like to once again formally apologize to you, dear members.”