Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg: Gamethread and Live Blog

Winning games usually isn’t an issue for Bayern Munich, but things seem different this season. In the last six games, Julian Nagelsmann’s men have picked up only a single W and the same number of losses. For most coaches, that kind of form would get you sacked.

Nagelsmann, so far, has held onto his job and the faith of the Bayern top brass. However, if the points gap to the top of the league widens even more, the coach’s position will quickly become untenable. To prevent that, Bayern needs three points against Freiburg.

Thomas Muller and Matthijs de Ligt are back in action, though Jamal Musiala still isn’t fit to start. With Manuel Neuer sidelined with shoulder issues and Kingsley Coman missing due to a red card, Nageslamnn doesn’t have anything close to a full-strength team to take on this high-flying Freiburg side. Still, games like these are what build a champion.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 7:30 pm local time, 1:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.