Breaking: Injury shocker! Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané undergoing tests after SC Freiburg victory

According to Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch, Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané picked up an undisclosed injury during his team’s dominant 5-0 victory over Bundesliga foe SC Freiburg.

Sané looked like he was either annoyed or experiencing discomfort when he was subbed off the pitch in the 76th minute. The commentators on ESPN’s feed of the match speculated that the Germany international might not have wanted to have been taken off or that he was frustrated with himself for botching an opportunity late in the game (aside of that, Sané’ was pretty spectacular).

Unfortunately, it was neither for Sané.

According to Koch, Sané’s situation is “still unclear. He will undergo tests.”

Sport1’s Kerry Hau also has this report:

#Sané ist direkt nach Spielende zur MRT-Untersuchung an die Säbener Straße. Verdacht auf eine muskuläre Verletzung am hinteren Oberschenkel. #FCBayern @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) October 16, 2022

#Sané is at Säbener Straße immediately after the end of the game for the MRT scan. Suspected muscular injury to the rear thigh. #FCBayern @SPORT1

On the bright side, Noussair Mazraoui left the match grabbing the back of his leg, but it was nothing serious.

“It was just a cramp,” Mazraoui told Koch.

