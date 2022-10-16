Daily Schmankerl: Journo says Harry Kane has doubts about Bayern Munich; Did Robert Lewandowski ruin Kylian Mbappe’s career at PSG?; Has Erling Haaland made Manchester City too good?; Paul Merson’s Bayern boner; Frenkie de Jong to Liverpool?; & MORE!

Journalist Ben Jacobs had an appearance on the “The Done Deal Show” and discussed what he knew about Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

“We know that Bayern Munich like Kane, but liking Kane and getting Kane are two different things. Tottenham are very calm about the situation and if anything it could be a Premier League rival that is more of a threat than Bayern because sources close to Harry Kane continue to tell me that he’s not sold on the Bundesliga,” Jacobs said.

I still find it hard to believe that Kane will leave England and if Jacobs is accurate in his assessment, it seems that the Spurs star could be feeling a little reluctant as well.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp thinks Manchester City — and its endless budget — is operating on a plane where no else can exist right now:

Klopp: “Nobody can compete with Man City. You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market, no matter what he cost”. ⚠️ #LFC



“We can’t act like them at Liverpool. It is not possible”. pic.twitter.com/PneIXgCwYs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2022

Adding Erling Haaland to an already stacked squad has created the kind of results that anyone who saw Haaland play previously expected.

Pep Guardiola is in charge of a juggernaut...can anyone take them down?

Related Now we know exactly why Bayern Munich did not get Erling Haaland

Is Kylian Mbappe throwing a hissy fit at Paris Saint-Germain because he was told the club would acquire Robert Lewandowski (the prince who was promised?), Milan Škriniar, and Bernardo Silva?

It seems like that is one theory floating around:

According to investigative journalist Romain Molina, Kylian Mbappé was promised that PSG would sign Robert Lewandowski, Milan Škriniar and Bernardo Silva during contract extension talks in summer, but none of the above arrived at the Parc des Princes. This revelation comes as L’Équipe reported that Kylian Mbappé and his team are considering all of their options to leave the club in light of Mediapart’s investigation regarding the Paris Saint-Germain’s alleged use of an “army” of fake Twitter accounts to lead campaigns against players – claims which the club has denied. L’Équipe reported yesterday that according to Kylian Mbappé’s entourage, it is now impossible to mend relations with the club, not least after yesterday’s claims about PSG’s use of a twitter army. His team had previously said that his decision to leave just months after renewing his contract had also come for reasons with “went beyond football”, although the club’s Sporting Adviser Luís Campos has denied the reports which emerged on Tuesday afternoon.

Another week for Bayern Munich and more up-and-down performances to totally muddle everyone’s view on where exactly this team is at during this stage of the season.

Regardless, there was still plenty to talk about. Here is what we have on tape for this episode:

A look at how befuddling this Bayern Munich squad is and how they can make you confident and frustrated all at the same time.

Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona could flunk out of the Champions League.

Why people are openly speculating that Julian Nagelsmann could lose the team.

Chelsea FC is said to be looking to bring in Benjamin Pavard.

The reality that Bayern Munich is going to be shopping for a No. 9 next summer and how that fits into Mathys Tel’s timeline for his career path.

A quick discussion on House of the Dragon and why last week was the best episode so far. Also, a little bemoaning the state of The Walking Dead.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool is considering making a January move for FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong:

Liverpool have a serious problem in midfield, which is exacerbated by the injury of Arthur Melo, who will be out for between three and four months. The Reds will need to sign at least one or two midfielders during the month of January. That is why names like Guido Rodríguez have appeared on his wish list and Frenkie de Jong could also appear. The FC Barcelona player fits perfectly with the profile that Jürgen Klopp is looking for, that is, a creative player, capable of carrying out work as a playmaker and with defensive virtues. Although it is true that the Premier League is a much more physical championship, the German coach is confident that De Jong can adapt well to the English league. Those from Anfield need reinforcements in the midfield yes or yes and the Dutchman would be a high-quality signing.

Get your mind out of the gutter...I’m talking about Merriam-Webster’s second definition for the word (and I’ve also been dying to use that 1920s headline for weeks now, so this seemed like an appropriate time to break it out).

Paul Merson forgot Bayern Munich won the Champions League with Robert Lewandowski:

“Bayern didn’t win the Champions League with Lewandowski.”



Do you want to tell him or shall I? https://t.co/sHyqFxLauA — Kevin Hatchard ⚽️ (@kevinhatchard) October 15, 2022

I get it, though. People sometimes forget things, so don’t crush ol’ Paul too much.

When Romelu Lukaku had a disappointing season at Chelsea FC in 2021/22, it was chalked up to being a bad fit under Thomas Tuchel. Now, with Inter Milan on a loan assignment, Lukaku is apparently falling apart physically:

Romelu Lukaku is no longer an irreplaceable player for Inter Milan. The best match of the season against Barcelona, in the hell of the Nou Camp, showed how the Nerazzurri have overcome the mental handicap of not having one of the best strikers in the club’s history on the team. The problem with his leg flexors is much more serious than expected and the player is also afraid of jeopardising his participation in the Qatar World Cup. Romelu Lukaku’s physical problems are worse than feared and causing Inter Milan a headache Lukaku’s stats are not disastrous but they are not only a mirror of difficulties related to Simone Inzaghi’s system but also to his physique that is full of scars and problems. There is perhaps a diplomatic rift between Lukaku and Inter since the player, as reported by Sky Sport Italia, decided to return to Belgium at the beginning of September in order to be able to continue treatment in his homeland.

Bayern Munich is not used to this situation; they have been out of first place for a few weeks now and will play in-form SC Freiburg on Sunday, the same day in which Borussia Dortmund takes on Union Berlin. Without further ado, we discuss the following in this podcast: