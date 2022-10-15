Bavarian Financial Works: It’s all good at Bayern Munich

Ahead of this year’s Annual General Meeting, Bayern Munich revealed the financial details and numbers for the financial year 2021/22.

Per @iMiaSanMia, Bayern have recorded a turnover of €665.7 million, as supposed to the previous year’s €643.9 million. Pre-tax profits were reported to be €17.1 million, a gargantuan jump from the previously recorded €5 million.

FYI: Turnover is a unit of how quick a business can amass money by operating. Essentially turnover refers to total revenue generated.

Of course, the higher-ups at Bayern who have done a brilliant job can be very proud of themselves for these results. CFO Jan-Cristian Dreesen declared this a strong result.

“There is hardly any other top European club that, like FC Bayern, has been able to report consistent profits over the past three years despite the pandemic,” Dreesen stated.

It is certainly commendable that Bayern have reported profits despite several clubs having seen shockingly losses. The likes of FC Barcelona, Inter Milan and Manchester United have seen their finances go down the drain during the pandemic and for Bayern to stay afloat and even dominate and perform incredibly during this period, the credit goes to the club’s excellent financial decisions.

“That mainly has to do with FC Bayern’s DNA: we never spend more than we earn. All of our employees played their part in the successful conclusion of the past financial year,” Dreesen said, delivering due credit to the club’s mentality and the successful work done by the employees.

BFW Analysis