Julian Nagelsmann updates Bayern Munich’s litany of injuries ahead of SC Freiburg tilt

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has seen his team hit with injuries to significant players so far this season and ahead of the Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg, the head coach detailed who is in and who is out so far.

“Manuel Neuer will not be able to play tomorrow, he still has problems with his shoulder. He’s still in pain. I hope he can play again next week. Jamal (Musiala) will train again today. He has no symptoms. He will probably come off the bench tomorrow,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(Alphonso Davies) has no problems, he can play tomorrow. With Matthijs (de Ligt), we have to wait for the final training today, but I’m confident he can play. The same goes for Serge (Gnabry). Thomas (Müller) will complete the final training normally today. If nothing unexpected happens, he will be able to play tomorrow.”

Nagelsmann will not let injuries be an excuse for his squad in this key matchup.

“We have to deliver results in the Bundesliga, that’s a fact. Freiburg are playing a great season. Tomorrow’s game is completely detached from the Champions League game, we are committed to winning this game,” the manager remarked.