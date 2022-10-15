Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

So Bayern Munich have won only one Bundesliga game in the last five. If not for the team’s form in the Champions League, Julian Nagelsmann probably would’ve been sacked already. He probably still could be, if the team’s form doesn’t improve. That makes the Freiburg game important.

Christian Streich’s side is having an incredible season so far. They’re ahead of Bayern in the league and have already qualified to the next round of the Europa League with 4 wins out of 4. With Bayern suffering from injuries especially to key players, the Black Forest club might fancy their chances of beating the Record Champions for the first time in a very long while.

