Report: Bayern Munich might be losing a coach to River Plate

FCB II coach Martín Demichelis is one of the “main candidates” to replace Marcelo Gallardo.

By zippy86
Bayern München II v Hansa Rostock - 3. Liga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It would seem that Bayern Munich coaches are a hot commodity these days.

Days after news broke of multiple inquiries for Julian Nagelsmann assistant Dino Töppmoller, it’s emerged that FC Bayern Munich II coach Martín Demichelis is the subject of even more serious pursuit from Argentine Primera División champions River Plate.

From TNT Sports Argentina, via @iMiaSanMia:

River Plate are currently sitting fourth in a league with two matchdays remaining. Marcelo Gallardo, their coach of eight years, recently announced that this season will be his last — and he’ll depart after his contract expires this December. It’s speculated that Europe — or perhaps a national team — might be his next destination. As MARCA notes, he was reportedly in contention for the FC Barcelona job after Ronald Koeman’s sacking.

If Demichelis leaves Bayern in December, he won’t be able to see out FCB II’s promotion campaign in the Regionalliga this season. It will add to the sense of flux in the Bayern campus. And it sounds like the interest is already quite serious from both sides.

