Bayern Munich has Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram as fallback plan for Harry Kane pursuit

Although Harry Kane’s name has been most heavily linked with Bayern Munich in recent weeks for a potential blockbuster transfer move to Munich this summer, the Tottenham Hotspur talisman isn’t the only name that’s been linked with the Rekordmeister.

While they have already invested in both Sadio Mane and Mathys Tel as far as what would be considered Robert Lewandowski replacements, Bayern is still loosely interested in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram. The Gladbach striker has a contract that is set to expire this summer, which would make him a very viable candidate for Bayern if they want to bring in more attacking reinforcement after this season.

With Bayern’s links to Kane, the issue will inevitably come down to how much money it would cost to bring him to the club. His contract at Tottenham is set to expire in June 2024, but it’s unknown at this point whether or not he will ink a new deal with the North London outfit. Bayern is serious about going for a big striker this summer, but every time the subject of a move to the reigning Bundesliga champions is brought up to Kane, he insists that he’s fully focused on Tottenham right now, so it’s difficult to get a feel for how serious he is about potentially coming to Munich.

A much more viable, realistic option would be Gladbach’s Thuram. He’ll be out of contract this summer with Die Fohlen, which means Bayern could get him for a significantly cheaper fee than we be required to sign Kane, and he’d have significantly lower wages than Kane, too.

Per new information from Christian Falk and Bild’s Tobias Altschäffl, Thuram is very much an option on the table that Bayern is considering in the event they are priced out of Kane. While he’ not Bayern’s top target, they’ll need to have contingency plans for Kane, and Thuram is one of the most feasible options in that regard.

Bayern's interest in Marcus Thuram exists. Although he's not top target, Thuram's contract situation (free next summer) makes him interesting for the club. The Frenchman would be an option if Bayern are priced out of a move for Harry Kane [Bayern-Insider, @cfbayern, @altobelli13] pic.twitter.com/l359Gz3evF — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 14, 2022

So far this season, Thuram is off to a solid start having already scored eight goals provided three assists from a total of 10 appearances across all competitions. One of his goals was Gladbach’s lone goal in the 1-1 draw with Bayern at the Allianz, during which Yann Sommer broke a league record for amount of saves in a single Bundesliga match.