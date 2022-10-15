Report: Lucas Hernández to miss Bayern Munich’s Champions League trip to FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernández is still working on his injury comeback — but it’s likely going to keep him out of the Champions League trip to visit FC Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou in just under two weeks’ time.

Hernández was injured in the first Bayern-Barça tilt, going down with an adductor issue late after a commanding display of team defense to shut out Robert Lewandowski and his new friends.

Per France’s L’Équipe, via @iMiaSanMia:

Lucas Hernández is expected to miss the game against Barcelona (26 October). He could make his comeback in the home game against Mainz (29 October) [@lequipe] pic.twitter.com/TriHUS6X1X — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 14, 2022

This more or less corresponds to the timeline his agent announced after recent reports of a setback in his recovery efforts, but it’s still going to be a tight race to be fully fit for Didier Deschamps’ squad to take to the 2022 World Cup.

After Mainz — which is likely to be a cameo appearance as it would be his first game back — Bayern only have four games to round out the 2022/23 Hinrunde: Inter Milan in the Champions League, and Hertha BSC, SV Werder Bremen, and Schalke 04.

In any case, Hernández is an absolutely crucial part of the Bayern back-line, and his absence at both center-back and left-back has been keenly felt. He’s more than justified that €80 transfer speed used to pry him away from Atlético Madrid, which still ranks as one of the top fees ever for a defender.

Hernández will hope he can join up with Bayern teammates Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman, and the rest of the France national team to deliver a repeat World Cup win this winter. If so, his value will skyrocket.

And with a contract up in 2024, it’s soon going to be time to see if Bayern can keep him for the long haul.