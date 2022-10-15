Daily Schmankerl: A quiet winter window for Bayern Munich?; Atlético Madrid spurs crazy €130M bid from Manchester United for Joao Felix?; Thomas Tuchel turned down two Premier League clubs?; Edin Terzić good with Mats Hummels’ criticism; and MORE!

Maybe to the chagrin of manager Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich is likely going to have a very quiet winter transfer window — according to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl:

As of now, a quiet January window is expected at FC Bayern. The club is unwilling to spend money in winter after last summer’s investments and trusts the current squad. Any issues (striker) will only be addressed in the summer.

A lot could happen between now and January. Injuries and drops in form could cause the club to react, but it does appear that the squad we see today will be the one that finishes the season.

Swapping in a true No. 9 likely doesn’t even make much sense for this season because of the pivot that would have to occur. Like the report says, if you are looking to see a new striker in town, you are probably going to have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Just a few days ago, we saw Borussia Dortmund star Mats Hummels offer scathing criticism of his squad’s mentality. While some might have expected BVB manager Edin Terzić to get offended or even downplay the situation, the head coach backed Hummels’ leadership in calling out the issues that he saw.

“In the past it was said: We’re too nice to each other, but as soon as we say something you only hear it’s angry speech. It was important to me that he used the word ‘we.’ He did. It was also important to me that we also discuss this internally. We did that too,” Terzić said. “It’s about wanting to get better. But for me it’s about not pointing fingers at others. That’s why I don’t have a problem with him using the ‘we’.”

As a veteran leader, Hummels knows exactly what he is doing and exactly what buttons he will have to push to help get BVB where it needs to be. I don’t think Borussia Dortmund is good enough to win the league this season, but they are one of the clubs I can see clinching a Champions league berth for next season,

This tweet below captures the four major players — all currently in the Bundesliga! — that Chelsea FC is planning on going after next summer. They are RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and Joško Gvardiol, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, and Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard:

#Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is preparing to raid the Bundesliga next summer. #RBLeipzig's Josko Gvardiol should follow Christopher Nkunku in a £131m double deal. Todd Boehly also wants £105m #Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham AND #FCBayern defender Benjamin Pavard (Mail) — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) October 14, 2022

Another week for Bayern Munich and more up-and-down performances to totally muddle everyone’s view on where exactly this team is at during this stage of the season.

Regardless, there was still plenty to talk about. Here is what we have on tape for this episode:

A look at how befuddling this Bayern Munich squad is and how they can make you confident and frustrated all at the same time.

Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona could flunk out of the Champions League.

Why people are openly speculating that Julian Nagelsmann could lose the team.

Chelsea FC is said to be looking to bring in Benjamin Pavard.

The reality that Bayern Munich is going to be shopping for a No. 9 next summer and how that fits into Mathys Tel’s timeline for his career path.

A quick discussion on House of the Dragon and why last week was the best episode so far. Also, a little bemoaning the state of The Walking Dead.

According to a report, former Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel has already turned down two potential positions in the Premier League:

Thomas Tuchel remains open to continuing his coaching career in England but has already rejected offers from two Premier League clubs since his departure from Chelsea. Tuchel continues to live near Chelsea’s Cobham training base but is said to be planning on returning to Germany by the end of the year with his personal situation complicated by Brexit legislation. According to The Telegraph, two unnamed clubs in England have already enquired about the possibility of offering an instant opportunity to return to management. The 49-year-old is said to have snubbed those advances but would be interested in succeeding Gareth Southgate as England manager after the World Cup, should an opportunity arise.

Popular guy, eh? Those England national team links are really interesting.

Former Bayern Munich II and Hoffenheim skipper Sebastian Hoeneß reportedly had a chance to move over to VfB Stuttgart, but turned it down as he is “no longer available”:

X News Sebastian #Hoeneß: Nächste Absage für Stuttgart! Hoeneß war einer der Topkandidaten und hatte auch großes Interesse. Dennoch steht er nicht länger zur Verfügung. Der VfB weiß darüber seit Donnerstagabend Bescheid. Grund: Intern geht es einfach nicht voran. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 14, 2022

According to a report, Manchester United saw an absolutely gigantic bid to Atlético Madrid for João Felix rejected:

A Spanish report claims United saw a €130m bid for Joao Felix rejected #mufc https://t.co/1Ow4VFSN8F pic.twitter.com/DVnpbmnk2W — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) October 14, 2022

Bayern Munich has been rumored to have interest in Felix for quite a long time. Could that spark again during the 2023 summer transfer window?

Bayern Munich is not used to this situation; they have been out of first place for a few weeks now and will play in-form SC Freiburg on Sunday, the same day in which Borussia Dortmund takes on Union Berlin. Without further ado, we discuss the following in this podcast: