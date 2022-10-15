Brazzo details what he wants in a player’s mentality at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has a profile that he targets when looking at players to acquire.

Surely, there is a physical aspect to this, but Salihamidžić focuses a lot on a prospective player’s mentality and what kind of fit he would be at Bayern Munich.

“An FC Bayern player must be convinced, of FC Bayern and also of himself. We need professionals with a strong character, who bring everything to the table in terms of football and who fit in with our family club. They have to be guys who are greedy and stay greedy. We need winners, and winners with empathy, because at the end of the day, a team is all about cohesion,” Salihamidžić told Bayern Munich club magazine “51” in a recent interview. “We analyze our team in every detail during a season, and at the end there is one question: which guys do we need in which positions? If you take the transfer market period this summer as a basis, you can see that we paid particular attention to mentality this time.”

It is very rare that Salihamidžić misses on a player’s mentality. While it has happened in a few cases (James Rodriguez, Michaël Cuisance, Fiete Arp), it is very rare that the sporting director misses on assessing a player’s mental make-up.