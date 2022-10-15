Bayern Munich loanee Gabriel Vidović was meant to be a footballer

Bayern Munich loanee Gabriel Vidović is now at Vitesse, but his progression to the Dutch first division should not be a surprise. Vidović always wanted more football and was constantly working to get better as a youth player.

“When there was no training, he trained with his dad on the soccer field next to our house. The rest of the time he played inside. I like decorations, but a vase always broke after a few days,” his mother Marijana Vidovic told Spox. “Even at the age of two, Gabi only played with balls. All other toys didn’t interest him. As a child and teenager he had no other hobbies than football.”

The strong love for the game, might have come from so many family members being so involved with football:

Although his parents come from what is now Bosnia and Herzegovina, they are of Croatian descent. In the course of the Yugoslav war, they came separately to Augsburg in the early 1990s, where they met in 1995. Vidovic’s father Zoran had previously played for the Croatian second division club NK Spansko Zagreb. In Germany he was active in the Bavarian lower division for NK Enikon and the then rather insignificant FC Augsburg. His younger brother Mladen made it into the second Swiss league.

Vidović made his Eredivisie debut for Vitesse last weekend against FC Groningen, where he played 69 minutes before being subbed off.