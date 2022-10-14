L-M-A-O: Real Madrid are “closely watching” Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich

Bruh.

According to Spanish journalist José Félix Diaz, Real Madrid are watching Alphonso Davies very closely. Of course that’s all they’ll be doing, since the Canadian’s contract at Bayern Munich runs until 2025, and there’s no way the bosses would ever let him go for any amount of money. Madrid probably know this, so “watching” is all they can do.

The replies under this @iMiaSanMia tweet are hilarious.

Of course, Real Madrid are no strangers to signing superstar players from Bayern Munich. Toni Kroos and David Alaba’s transfers come to mind. The thing is, both those players left because their contracts were winding down, and Bayern were either unwilling or unable to extend them. Davies is not in a similar situation. He’s more comparable to Robert Lewandowski in 2018. Back then, Lewandowski was desperate to leave Bayern and go to Spain, but the club blocked his move because he had plenty of time remaining on an existing contract.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have a longstanding good relationship at the board level, so it’s unlikely that Florentino Perez will try any tricks to unsettle the Canadian in the coming summer. Of course, as his contract runs down, Davies will quickly start attracting the attention of major clubs across Europe (not just Madrid) so the onus will be on Bayern to keep hold of him at that point.

For now though, be safe in the knowledge that Alphonso Davies is going nowhere.