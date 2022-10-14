Xavi take notes: Freiburg coach Christian Streich unafraid of Bayern Munich

This weekend’s set of Bundesliga games concludes with two teams who are dominating their opponents in Europe. Bayern Munich are unbeaten in a so-called group of death consisting of FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Viktoria Plzen, having already qualified for the Champions League Round of 16 with two games to spare.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have a similarly perfect record in their Europa League group vs Qarabag, Nantes, and Olympiacos. They’re also two points ahead of Bayern in the domestic table — something no one could have predicted at the beginning of the season.

Bayern have been uncharacteristically poor in the league this season. After nine matchdays, Julian Nagelsmann’s side have suffered 4 draws and 1 defeat, which amounts to a win-rate below 50%. So when Freiburg coach Christian Streich says his team will go to the Allianz Arena without fear of the Rekordmeister, you’d best believe him.

Christian Streich on Sunday's game: "Of course Bayern will attack us on Sunday, but we are not scared. We're doing well at the moment and we'll fight back with everything we have. I hope we will see a great game, not only from Bayern, but also from us" [@RTL_com] pic.twitter.com/rF7K5KdwaD — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 14, 2022

Sounds like Streich has a plan. His overall record against Bayern isn’t great, with the last five meetings between the two sides resulting in only a single draw for the plucky underdogs from the Black Forest. To be fair, that’s significantly better than Barcelona’s record, so maybe they have something good going on.

This year could be SC Freiburg’s chance to finally get a proper win over Bayern. With Julian Nagelsmann missing key players to Covid and injuries, and the team as a whole performing erratically, Christian Streich likely sees an opportunity to compound the Bavarians’ Bundesliga misery on Sunday. If they do, some clubs across across Europe might want to take notes, especially the one FCB that’s currently on the way to the Europa League for a second season in a row.

Looking for an in-depth preview of the game? Why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

