Calling all Bayern Munich fans! Here’s how you can vote for Jamal Musiala in the Golden Boy 2022 award

Jamal Musiala is definitely golden boy of Bayern Munich, but you knew that already. Now the paper that organizes the official European Golden Boy award, Tuttosport, has an online poll for fans to vote on who they think should win it this year. It isn’t counted for the final award itself, which is deliberated by a panel of journalists from papers across Europe, but there is value in finding out who the fans’ choice is before the official trophy is handed out.

Musiala currently leads the poll with 42% of the vote so far. Click here to go on Tuttosport and vote for him.

Bayern Munich have poor luck with these sorts of awards in the past. In 2020, Alphonso Davies won the treble as a teenager and still came third in the voting, behind Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland. Musiala has some relatively stern competition this year with Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham also in the final 20. But let’s be honest — Musiala deserves it more than anyone right now.

If we as Bayern fans can band together and show the journalists that we think Musiala deserves to win, it might sway some opinions on the judges’ voting panel. We never seem to win popular votes on the internet*, but now would be a great time to start.

VOTE NOW.

*Editor’s note — except for that time all you lovely people helped BFW knock out The Athletic’s Tottenham pod for the “Best Club Podcast Award” this summer, lez gooooooo!!! The power of the Mia san Mia will not be denied.