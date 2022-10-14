Training Update: Multiple Bayern Munich players set to return against SC Freiburg

Bayern Munich did not hold a team session today but rather just a handful of players, which revealed a lot of information on the status of players who aren’t at 100% fitness yet, specifically their likelihood of starting in the upcoming match against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday, as reported by Sport Bild.

Thomas Müller came off after less than half an hour against Viktoria Plzeň on Wednesday with the reported reason being muscle stiffness, sparking worry from Bayern fans. However, these fires have been extinguished as Müller completed a running session without any trouble, being in contention to play against Freiburg.

Similarly, Matthijs de Ligt looked fit today after he missed the Plzeň game due to adductor issues, Serge Gnabry was also fit post-knee issues and Alphonso Davies also looked sharp after a bruised cranium courtesy of the boot of Jude Bellingham in Der Klassiker. Gnabry and Davies showed great signs in an earlier training session, and could even start on Sunday.

French international Lucas Hernández started training again, having a short running session. He is not at all in contention to play against Freiburg or even next week against Hoffenheim. He is not expected to return until well into November, and will likely not play for Bayern again in 2022 as the World Cup will begin in mid-November.

Manuel Neuer had stopped training on Monday just a couple days before the game against Plzeň due to a bruised shoulder, and this has not gotten any better as he still hasn’t reported to training. Sven Ulreich will, in all likelihood, play against Freiburg.

Jamal Musiala also hasn’t returned to training after testing positive for COVID-19 and will not play against Freiburg. The shortest recovery window for Musiala sees him returning as a substitute against FC Augsburg in the DFB-Pokal mid-week.

Should both Dayot Upamecano and De Ligt start against Freiburg? Should Gnabry start at all? Let us know your thoughts in the discussion below.