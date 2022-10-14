Report: Arijon Ibrahimović growing frustrated at Bayern Munich and might be ready to move on

At some point, something had to give with the current glut of talent that Bayern Munich has on Säbener Straße and it looks like Arijon Ibrahimović has had enough of waiting around to get his chance.

The talented 16-year-old attacker has reportedly sized-up the roster, assessed his chances of breaking through, and wants to leave the club.

“It looks like his path is leading him somewhere else,” said Sport1 chief reporter Kerry Hau on “Die Bayern-Woche” podcast. “Ibrahimovic would like good prospects and he doesn’t see that at Bayern Munich. Ibrahimovic has had offers before.”

But which clubs wanted the youngster? Per Hau, Red Bull Salzburg was one and FC Liefering was another.

“At the beginning of the year, Salzburg was in the draw. In the summer he made the concrete announcement: ‘I want to do something different. If necessary by loan, where I then simply get more support’,” Hau remarked. “When you look at the U-19 games, you also notice that he’s not necessarily always very happy. Both with the overall structure and a few teammates. The question will arise again in winter, even if, according to our information, no talks are currently being held. The player is just hoping for good prospects. You’ll see whether that’s at FC Bayern or somewhere else.”

According to Hau, Bayern Munich blocked Ibrahimović’s attempt to move this summer. Ibrahimović is an attacking player who has been used as a No. 10 and at both wings this season.

BFW Analysis

It is not hard to see why Ibrahimović is probably frustrated in looking at the numbers. Exact positions aside, Bayern Munich likely has Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mathys Tel, and Paul Wanner ahead of him on the organizational depth chart.

Considering that Julian Nagelsmann uses what amounts to be a “position-less” front four in in 4-2-2-2, a player with Ibrahimović’s talent and versatility is likely very frustrated that he cannot get a sniff of first-team field time.

Still, Ibrahimović is just 16-years-old. With a world of potential, Bayern Munich will surely be reluctant to let him go — even if they can procure a decent sale price.