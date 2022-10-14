Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich release a kit to commemorate Olympic Stadium

Bayern Munich has released another specialty kit, celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Munich’s Olympic Stadium, which was opened for the 1972 Summer Olympics. It was also home to the Rekordmeister from its opening in 1972 until the Allianz Arena opened in 2005.

The new kits are primarily white with with purple, orange, and teal crooked stripes. The white sections include details from stadium. The Adidas, Bayern, and Telekom logos are all centered in the middle of the shirt.

On the back of the shirt — per usual — is Bayern München written at the top. Above it is the year 1972. All of these features and the player’s name are in a dark blue font. The numbers are in a different font from the rest of this season’s kits. They are primarily orange with more details honoring the stadium.

This is the fifth kit that Bayern has released this season — not counting the member’s only mashup kit, which celebrated the last ten years’ home kits. The Olympia kit is available to purchase on FC Bayern’s German website, but is not yet available on the US store at the time of writing. There has been no official word from the club as to whether it will be worn in a match.