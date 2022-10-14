 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Weekend Warm-up Podcast: Season 2, Episode 15 — Bayern Munich’s befuddling form; Is Julian Nagelsmann losing the locker room?; Benjamin Pavard to Chelsea?; Robert Lewandowski flunking out of the UCL?; Bayern to shop for a No. 9?; and MORE!

Here we go! Another weekend for Bayern Munich fans is afoot!

By CSmith1919
/ new
Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Another week for Bayern Munich and more up-and-down performances to totally muddle everyone’s view on where exactly this team is at during this stage of the season.

Regardless, there was still plenty to talk about. Here is what we have on tape for this episode:

  • A look at how befuddling this Bayern Munich squad is and how they can make you confident and frustrated all at the same time.
  • Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona could flunk out of the Champions League.
  • Why people are openly speculating that Julian Nagelsmann could lose the team.
  • Chelsea FC is said to be looking to bring in Benjamin Pavard.
  • The reality that Bayern Munich is going to be shopping for a No. 9 next summer and how that fits into Mathys Tel’s timeline for his career path.
  • A quick discussion on House of the Dragon and why last week was the best episode so far. Also, a little bemoaning the state of The Walking Dead.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works