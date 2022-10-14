Bayern Munich ultras seething over exorbitant ticket prices at Viktoria Plzeň

Bayern Munich’s away games in the UEFA Champions League are always something special and different to what we normally see, but Bayern’s ultras and the fans in general have a bone to pick with stadiums on away nights.

Like most away games, the ultras have once again protested the price to get a ticket. This time around at the Doosan Arena, which is the home of Czech team Viktoria Plzeň who just to Bayern 4-2. The fans were charged €70 per person, which is roughly $68. The ultras were obviously angry at these rates and put up a sign on the fence so everyone could see what they thought of it:

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich

12/10/22

The FC Bayern fans left the guest block for 10 minutes at kick-off to protest against the ticket prices in Pilzen and left behind a stable »70€ F*ck You«! pic.twitter.com/uSEMJ6nt9N — ULTRAS (@fotos_ultras) October 12, 2022

This wasn’t the first time Bayern fans were outraged by the prices of tickets in Europe. It all started when Bayern went to Paris to play Paris Saint-Germain and had to pay €75 to get into the Parc de Princes. What came next was the so-called “Anderlecht fleecing” in 2017, where travelling Bayern fans had to pay €100 (~$85 then, $96-97 now) for tickets. Similar banners were displayed at Arsenal FC’s Emirates Stadium in 2015 (£64), Liverpool FC’s Anfield in 2019 (€55), and Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge in 2020 (€60).

Bayern’s ultras have been vocal on matters like these. They have been advocating for a price cap on tickets (as proved by their “Twenty is plenty” banner), going as far as calling UEFA’s bluff by showing this banner. In a world where football is being overrun by billionaires pumping millions into various teams, it’s great that Bayern are continuously calling for action against such matters. Such greed can’t be left unpunished and, for all the flak they get, Bayern might just be the vigilante that football needs.