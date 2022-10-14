Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane interest could push Tottenham Hotspur to chase Dušan Vlahović; Erling Haaland’s release clause info with Manchester City; Leon Goretzka lauded; Eintracht Frankfurt’s classy move; and MORE!

Should Bayern Munich successfully acquire Harry Kane next summer, Tottenham Hotspur is expected to make a string pursuit of Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović:

Italian outlet CMW claim that Tottenham will pursue a £78million deal for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović if Harry Kane does end up joining Bayern Munich – with the Serbian potentially open to leaving the Old Lady amid their dismal form. Vlahović, 22, joined Juventus from Fiorentina despite being strongly linked with moves to the Premier League. It comes after scoring 49 goals in 108 senior appearances for La Viola. Even in 16 Serbia caps, Vlahovic has netted eight goals. Tottenham were among those interested in Vlahović in January, as well as Arsenal – but he joined Juventus. He has since scored 15 goals in 33 appearances for the Old Lady, laying on three assists. But Juventus are really struggling.

Vlahović, of course, was also linked to Bayern Munich at one point, but it seems doubtful he would be a candidate to join the Bavarians at this stage as the Rekordmeister seems more likely to pursue a “sure thing” like Kane. As for Tottenham, it would seem that they will do everything in their power to keep the England international.

Leon Goretzka was recognized for his two-goal, one-assist effort against FC Viktoria Plzeň. Former Bayern Munich players Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona) and center-back Tanguy Nianzou (Sevilla) were also selected, as were Germany internationals David Raum (left-back, RB Leipzig) and Antonio Rüdiger (center-back, Real Madrid):

Leon Goretzka in @WhoScored's Champions League Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/Voho7li0We — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 13, 2022

Sport1 says it can confirm that Erling Haaland does, indeed, have a release clause in his contract. However, it is not the rumored amount of €150 million...but €200 million (!?):

SPORT1 can confirm that Haaland definitely has an exit clause in his contract. According to The Athletic, this will take effect for the first time in the summer of 2024, but is probably estimated at a proud 200 million euros, while previously it was reported at 150 million euros.

“We’ll do it live...(bleep) it!”...Bayern Munich should just buck up and GET IT DONE!

Real Madrid is said to be very interested in Haaland as well.

Bayern Munich downed Viktoria Plzeň 4-2 in the Champions League in a match where the visitors took care of business early on.

The home side did make a strong comeback in the second half, but it was not nearly enough to match up to the Bavarians.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A rundown of the scoring, substitutes, etc.

Why the second half collapse shouldn’t really be all that concerning.

Hey, hey…Paul Wanner made an appearance!

Some appreciation for Leon Goretzka, who sometimes gets a raw deal from certain fans.

The drop-off at outside-back while Benjamin Pavard played center-back and Alphonso Davies was injured. Josip Stanišić and Noussair Mazraoui need to be better.

Ahead of the Champions League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur, Die Adler put together a makeshift memorial for Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, whose unexpected death shook the squad:

That was an extremely classy move by Eintracht Frankfurt. Kudos to the Bundesliga side.

The United States, Sweden, Germany, and England will be the top four seeds in the 2023 Women’s World Cup draw:

The United States, Sweden, Germany, England, France and Spain will be the top seeds in the draw for the 2023 @FIFAWWC after the release of the latest FIFA World Rankings today. pic.twitter.com/NtX3xj8U2t — Asif Burhan (@AsifBurhan) October 13, 2022

People downplaying the USWNT’s recent struggles (losses to both England and Spain) might want to take a deep breathe and realize the world is, indeed, catching up and here’s a view from 30,000 feet on why:

Most significantly, other countries have smartened up and figured out that having a damn good women’s national team is pretty cool. Moreover, European clubs are now making financial investments into development for the women’s game — an environment where cultivating talent and maximizing the potential of the best players truly is at heart. The investment into development from both club and country is truly

aligned in most European countries these days. In the United States, it is the wild, wild west in so many ways.

The United States youth system is run and driven on a club-by-club basis who play in four or five major leagues with varying levels of play — without a real, universal governing body to regulate things. The landscape is a murky pyramid filled with potential for potholes and roadblocks for any player. While the “pay to play” system is the part that draws the most ire from folks, it is the lack of oversight that helps push the “pay to play” venture into some really dirty waters.

Simply put, this is just the beginning. Youth development for girls internationally is a different playing field and platform than in the United States. Club directors having a financial stake in how players develop, which players develop, and also in making scouting recommendations in an unregulated space where just about anything goes can lead to an environment where acting in the best interest of players is often an afterthought. The United States would do well to mirror what Europe is doing before its too late.

It’s not Doomsday by any means yet, but change needs to happen. The United States will always have a good talent base, but developing and refining that talent properly is something that needs to be monitored and improved upon.

My solution: Have the NWSL and MLS join forces, expand, and create a true soccer pyramid for girls and women, owned and operated by those clubs, and which mirrors the European setup. Until that happens, we are just treading water while in the lead, with some countries in Europe pulling a Michael Phelps.

