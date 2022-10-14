Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has a new, fiery approach...and it’s working

Earlier in his tenure at Bayern Munich, there were times where Leroy Sané might have appeared disgruntled while on the pitch.

At other moments, the Germany international sometimes came across as apathetic to what was going on around him. In this 2022/23 season, however, Sané has come across as a man on a mission — playing with a fire and energy that is evident every time he takes the field.

“Through emotions, I can sometimes get better into the game and help the team. That’s my biggest goal. I want to show that at every moment and help,” Sané told Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One such moment where Sané’s emotions were visible to fans was when he spiked a water bottle after being subbed off against FC Barcelona. Sané said that decision was more about the chances he missed than being subbed off.

“That never was against the coach or his decision, but against myself and our game. Julian Nagelsmann knows how I am and how I work. When I show emotions, he can understand that,” Sané said.

Sané has brought more than his emotions to life on the pitch. He’s been a creative and goal-scoring force that has been a major ingredient in the Bavarian sizzle. And once again, he provided searing key passes in Bayern’s last game — netting both an assist and a hockey assist in Bayern’s 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzeň. Sané’s Champions League goals involvement record continues apace:

Leroy Sané has now been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 14 Champions League games (10G, 7A). #UCL pic.twitter.com/g0XFn4ZWxv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 12, 2022

Whatever the differences in Sané’s approach, it’s got him scorching the highlight reels and lifting his team to greater and greater heights.