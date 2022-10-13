Report: Chelsea, Liverpool chase Bayern Munich transfer target Konrad Laimer

If Bayern Munich are still hoping to land Konrad Laimer from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig, the chances may be dwindling. Two Premier league giants in sore need of midfield reinforcements — Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC — may be tossing their hats in the ring for Laimer, whose contract expires next summer and will soon be free to negotiate.

Laimer was the subject of late transfer window activity for Bayern this summer — with the Bavarians pushing, but Leipzig recalcitrant. From Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Chelsea have joined Bayern and Liverpool in the race for Konrad Laimer, who will be a free agent next summer. The Austrian midfielder is looking for a new challenge and the Premier League is also an attractive destination for him.

As was the case with Bayern’s Niklas Süle last season, Laimer will soon be free to negotiate with other clubs for his next move. And while he seemed open to coming to Bavaria, the opportunity there might be slimmer. Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich form one of the world’s most formidable duos — with Marcel Sabitzer playing strong and Ryan Gravenberch representing the future. Surely Bayern won’t go to a midfield three?

At Chelsea, a new dynamic in midfield is needed, the long-term futures of players like N’Golo Kanté and even Jorginho less certain than ever. The club had long been after West Ham United’s Declan Rice, but heavy is the English tax.

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool, likewise, are really struggling for balance in the center of the park. Their urgent reinforcement for this season, Juventus loanee Arthur Melo, is recently injured and facing a long spell out — and the Reds are sliding down the Premier League table.

Laimer is a key player for Die Roten Bullen, and so far Leipzig seem inclined to keep him for one final Champions League push. It seems he won’t have any shortage of suitors for next season starting in January — and it’s even possible those discussions will circle around to a “buy now” conversation.

Can Bayern stay in this race? Will Laimer still be a priority? It’s shaping up to be one of the big topics for the next transfer window.