Training update: Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies are back, Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala are not around, uncertainty for Matthijs de Ligt, and MORE!

After Bayern Munich had a spell where they were dealt injury after injury, they now have returnees who participated in training. Bild (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) did a roundup of Bayern’s latest activity in training and reported about it. Well, let’s see how the boys are doing.

The return of Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry

Alphonso Davies is now back after suffering a bruised skull after connecting with the boot of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. The Canadian was doing well in the immediate hours after that incident and now looks like he’s ready to play again. Serge Gnabry has also returned after suffering knee problems; both players completed their session with no problems. Bild also reported that Davies could even play against SC Freiburg at the weekend.

Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry completed a 45-minute session today without any problems. Nothing stands in the way of a return to the squad against Freiburg on Sunday. Davies is even a candidate to start again [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/qBAw65j4wE — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 13, 2022

No delight for Matthijs de Ligt

On the other hand, Dutch center back Matthijs de Ligt isn’t so lucky. The 23-year-old was only able to do a 20-minute session with rehab coach Thomas Wilhelmi before his adductor injury kept acting up, which had the former Juventus man repeatedly pointing to it.

Matthijs de Ligt is a doubt for Sunday's game against Freiburg. The Dutchman completed a 20-minute session today alongside rehab coach Thomas Wilhelmi but struggled with slight adductor problems and repeatedly pointed to the spot on his injury [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/WtidxSddDe — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 13, 2022

“Definitely maybe” for Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala

Goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer and the almighty Jamal Musiala are a big question mark for the Freiburg game. Neuer battled through shoulder pains against Dortmund and was rested against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League while Musiala tested positive for COVID-19. It remains to be seen if they do make the team to face the team from the Black Forest.

Manuel Neuer (bruised shoulder) and Jamal Musiala (COVID) did not train today. It remains to be seen whether they will be fit in time for Sunday's game [@BILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 13, 2022

Bayern players choose the train over the bus (via @FCBayern)

I didn’t word that correctly; it’s meant to be “Bayern players choose to train before boarding the bus.” That’s right, the team that travelled to Pilsen decided to train there for one last time before taking the long road home to Munich by bus.