Report: VfB Stuttgart could make play for Bayern Munich assistant coach Dino Toppmöller

After sacking Pellegrino Matarazzo, VfB Stuttgart might be looking to Bayern Munich in hopes of filling its head coach position.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), VfB Stuttgart has interest in Bayern Munich assistant coach Dino Toppmöller. It will not be easy to get Toppmöller, however, as Julian Nagelsmann might be reluctant to let him walk away:

VfB Stuttgart are interested in Bayern’s assistant coach Dino Toppmöller to replace Pellegrino Matarazzo as their new head coach. However, Bayern are unlikely to let Toppmöller go as he’s important in communicating with the players and held in high esteem by Nagelsmann.

It is an interesting position for Bayern Munich. Typically, clubs do not like to be a roadblock to advancement for assistant coaches, but this could be a case where Nagelsmann needs Toppmöller — or at least is not ready to let him walk away just yet.

If Toppmöller wanted to leave, however, how would he react to being held back from an opportunity? This certainly presents an interesting situation for the Bavarians.