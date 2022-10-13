Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich is not used to this situation; they have been out of first place for a few weeks now and will play in-form SC Freiburg on Sunday, the same day in which Borussia Dortmund takes on Union Berlin. Without further ado, we discuss the following in this podcast:

What has SC Freiburg been up to this season so far?

A look at Freiburg’s games in both the Bundesliga and the Europa League

A reminder of what happened last weekend for both teams

Who is available for Bayern Munich? Who will start? Anyone....anyone?

How might this game go down?

A quick word in about Werder Bremen

What Freiburg’s results tell us about them

How might Freiburg line up for this one?

