Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Viktoria Plzeň 2-4 Bayern Munich (Champions League)

Bayern Munich downed Viktoria Plzeň 4-2 in the Champions League in a match where The visitors took care of business early on.

The home side did make a strong comeback in the second half, but it was not nearly enough to match up to the Bavarians.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A rundown of the scoring, substitutes, etc.

Why the second half collapse shouldn’t really be all that concerning.

Hey, hey…Paul Wanner made an appearance!

Some appreciation for Leon Goretzka, who sometimes gets a raw deal from certain fans.

The drop-off at outside-back while Benjamin Pavard played center-back and Alphonso Davies was injured. Josip Stanišić and Noussair Mazraoui need to be better.

