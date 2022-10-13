 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Viktoria Plzeň 2-4 Bayern Munich (Champions League)

A win is a win right now for Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Viktoria Plzen v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bayern Munich downed Viktoria Plzeň 4-2 in the Champions League in a match where The visitors took care of business early on.

The home side did make a strong comeback in the second half, but it was not nearly enough to match up to the Bavarians.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A rundown of the scoring, substitutes, etc.
  • Why the second half collapse shouldn’t really be all that concerning.
  • Hey, hey…Paul Wanner made an appearance!
  • Some appreciation for Leon Goretzka, who sometimes gets a raw deal from certain fans.
  • The drop-off at outside-back while Benjamin Pavard played center-back and Alphonso Davies was injured. Josip Stanišić and Noussair Mazraoui need to be better.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich: 2022 Champions League group stage full coverage

View all 17 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works