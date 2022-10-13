Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka celebrates a Champions League brace vs. Viktoria Plzeň

It has been an odd season for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

An injury cost him games earlier in the season and some fans were ready to roll with Marcel Sabitzer (who, in fairness, was excellent) rather than see Goretzka back into the starting XI.

Against FC Viktoria Plzeň in the Champions League, those same fans were probably ecstatic to see Goretzka using his physical skill to help decimate the opposition in a 4-2 victory.

“I’m happy to have scored two goals today. It was important to start going in the right direction again. That’s why we were highly motivated. Now we’ll go game by game. It was a good step today,” said Goretzka (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For as happy as he was with scoring, Goretzka was equally as annoyed to see his squad concede two goals — though they both came after his substitution in the 56th minute.

“It’s annoying for us that we conceded two goals. We have to finish the game more seriously. Otherwise we were focused over long stretches and had a good performance,” Goretzka said.

