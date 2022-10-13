“Hats off to the team” — Julian Nagelsmann praises Bayern Munich’s chance creation

Much like in the first group stage match between the two teams, Bayern Munich made short and quick work of FC Viktoria Plzeň en route to a goal-fest of a Champions League win. It didn’t translate to sustained success in the Bundesliga afterwards that time, and Bayern will have to hope for different fortune now as they continue to stare up the mountain at table-toppers Union Berlin.

But head coach Julian Nagelsmann isn’t too worried, as long as the gears of the chance-creation machine that is his attack are well-oiled and operating.

“We’re always creating an incredible amount of chances. Sometimes you score 4 like today, sometimes we don’t convert our chances well, like against [Borussia Dortmund],” Nagelsmann mused after the match (via @iMiaSanMia). “The boys are focused and working hard.”

One good half — in which Bayern raced to a commanding 4-0 lead — was followed by a more languid finish. But it’s already time for Nagelsmann & co. to turn the page on this qualifying win, and to see if they can keep the goals spigot turned on back in their domestic league.

“Hats off to the team,” Nagelsmann said proudly (via FCBayern.com). “Today, we’re all happy. From tomorrow onwards, it’s all about preparations for Freiburg and getting back on track in the Bundesliga.”

Want more discussion about the game? Check out our Postgame Podcast! Listen here or on Spotify:

As always, we appreciate the support!