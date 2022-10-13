Julian Nagelsmann: Bayern Munich achieve “necessary calm” with Champions League qualification

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann knew that a win against FC Viktoria Plzeň in Champions League would lessen the burden on his team and relieve at least some of the pressure that his squad is facing during this torrid stretch of matches.

“It’s always nice to win away from home. 12 points from four games in the toughest group, we’re in the round of 16. Now we want to top the group. This win gives us the necessary calm ahead of Freiburg on Sunday. That was our goal and we achieved it,” Nagelsmann said in his post-game press conference (also as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Aside of that big Bundesliga showdown with SC Freiburg, Bayern Munich also has another match against FC Barcelona on the docket. With their draw to Inter Milan today, Barça are certainly facing less calm ahead as their Champions League future dangles on a precipice.

“We only look at ourselves, not at other teams,” Nagelsmann said when asked about the Barça result. “We want to be first in the group. I’m not really concerned about the other teams apart from when we’re playing against them — but of course Barça are a top team with a great coach and are playing great football.

“I don’t know if they’ll make it to the knockouts or be out in the group stages. They’re still a nice team to watch, and will certainly make life difficult for us in Barcelona.”

This stretch of games could easily have been more tense to walk into. Fortunately, Bayern have emerged buoyed by their early qualification.

