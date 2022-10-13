Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann on FC Viktoria Plzeň's strong second half

Bayern Munich stormed to a 4-0 lead over FC Viktoria Plzeň at half time, but then allowed the Czech club to score two goals in the second half to get the final score to 4-2. What was the reason for Bayern allowing Plzeň back into the game?

Coach Julian Nagelsmann has two reasons for this (via @iMiaSanMia): Plzeň were much better after the break, and Bayern were maybe thinking ahead to Sunday’s match against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

Speaking of the Bundesliga, one of its former players in Jan Kliment (formerly of VfB Stuttgart) did well against the Bavarians. “Kliment did very well in front. I liked him back in the Bundesliga”, Nagelsmann said. “Certainly in the second half he made a difference, he was very active and made it difficult for our defense.

“We of course changed a little bit and needed to...that’s normal. It’s also normal that we have Sunday on our minds, after being up 4-0 at the break.”

Nagelsmann also tipped his hat to Plzeň for at least giving the fans something to cheer about despite their poor Champions League result.

“We can give them a compliment that they have a good team, and even though they were down 0-4 they still offered something for their fans”, said Nagelsmann. “In the end, I think it wasn’t too bad an experience for their fans today.”

Want more discussion about the game? Check out our Postgame Podcast! Listen here or on Spotify:

As always, we appreciate the support!