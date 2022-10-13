Sven Ulreich on replacing Manuel Neuer and Bayern Munich’s Champions League performance

Bayern Munich officially booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League, but there are still two games left, and the Bavarians plan to fight for the first spot.

Tonight, the German team played a match of two halves. In the first half, they dominated Viktoria Plzen, but in the second, the squad fell apart a bit — but that was completely understandable with the substitutions Nagelsmann made.

As Sven Ulreich stepped in for injured Manuel Neuer, he conceded two goals in the second half. After the match, Sven had a couple of things to say about his team’s performance for DAZN (via @iMiaSanMia).

“We played a great first half — we were flawless,” Ulreich said. “We didn’t do enough in the second half and conceded unnecessary goals. Of course, we wanted to keep a clean sheet. We have to work on that, we have some catching up to do when it comes to that.”

As Manuel Neuer is still doubtful for Sunday’s match against SC Freiburg, Sven Ulreich might start again in the Bundesliga. “We’ll see how Manu’s fitness is from day to day. I’m used to this situation,” Ulreich explained.

Overall, a good night for Die Rekordmeister, and hopefully, they can build up on this win and perform well against a very tough opponent — Freiburg.

