BREAKING: Bayern Munich through to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich has survived some nervy moments to date in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League — starting with a draw that pit them in a mighty group with Inter Milan and FC Barcelona. However, unlike in the Bundesliga, these moments have not stopped them from sitting atop their group AND, as a bonus, qualifying early for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern have reached the round of 16 for the 15th year in a row in the Champions League, with only Real Madrid having a longer active streak (20 years) — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 12, 2022

With today's 4-2 win over FC Viktoria Plzeň, Bayern have also become the first team to win eleven group games straight — surging past the previous record of ten, which they shared with Real Madrid.

To qualify today, Bayern had some help from Inter Milan who picked up four points against Barcelona over two games. As Bayern beat Inter rather comfortably in Italy and beat Barcelona in Munich in a nervy game, they had already banked six points prior to their double header against FC Viktoria Plzeň. Bayern won the first of those two games comfortably, 5-0. They were up four goals in the second of those two games by half-time; once all the youngsters were on and the score was 4-2, the game became slightly nervy again but Bayern saw it through to the end.

Overall, this group stage has brought 13 goals with 2 conceded, both coming against Viktoria Plzeň. The group stage has brought seven different goal scorers for Bayern and one own goal. Leroy Sané sits top of the pile with 4. Sadio Mané, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Serge Gnabry and Lucas Hernández have been the other scorers.

So — congratulations to Bayern Munich for securing qualification early in the toughest group in this season’s competition!