Karl-Heinz Rumennigge and Jupp Heynckes discuss Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann’s situation

Julian Nagelsmann has found himself in the spotlight at Bayern Munich. The 35-year-old coach is seen by many as the person responsible for Bayern’s rough patch and purportedly having lost the dressing room, with players having an issue with him. Former Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is being tossed around again as Nagelsmann’s successor.

Two big names who are associated with Bayern have met recently and discussed Nagelsmann’s predicament: former CEO Karl-Heinz Rumenigge and legendary coach Jupp Heynckes (wonder if he’s looking for a coaching gig at 77).

According to Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Heynckes said that even he had not won the dressing room in his first stint as Bayern coach, which was in the 1987-88 season; he only managed to do so the following year. When you compare how old Heynckes and Nagelsmann were in their first stint as Bayern coach, Heynckes was 42 while Nagelsmann was 34.

Should Nagelsmann be given a little more time, or has he outstayed his welcome? Either way, Nagelsmann will be raring to silence his detractors with a strong response against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga, and FC Augsburg in the DFB-Pokal.