 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Karl-Heinz Rumennigge and Jupp Heynckes discuss Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann’s situation

What do the Bayern alumni have to say?

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen Champions Party - DFB Cup Final 2018 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

Julian Nagelsmann has found himself in the spotlight at Bayern Munich. The 35-year-old coach is seen by many as the person responsible for Bayern’s rough patch and purportedly having lost the dressing room, with players having an issue with him. Former Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is being tossed around again as Nagelsmann’s successor.

Two big names who are associated with Bayern have met recently and discussed Nagelsmann’s predicament: former CEO Karl-Heinz Rumenigge and legendary coach Jupp Heynckes (wonder if he’s looking for a coaching gig at 77).

FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrates Winnning The Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

According to Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Heynckes said that even he had not won the dressing room in his first stint as Bayern coach, which was in the 1987-88 season; he only managed to do so the following year. When you compare how old Heynckes and Nagelsmann were in their first stint as Bayern coach, Heynckes was 42 while Nagelsmann was 34.

Should Nagelsmann be given a little more time, or has he outstayed his welcome? Either way, Nagelsmann will be raring to silence his detractors with a strong response against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga, and FC Augsburg in the DFB-Pokal.

In This Stream

Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League | Bayern will look for another easy win

View all 5 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works