“He has to learn quickly” — Markus Babbel criticizes Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann

Ex-pro Markus Babbel recently had a few choice words to say, specifically about Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann and midfielder Joshua Kimmich. This is not the first time Babbel has decided to put Bayern in the spotlight with his critical tones, but this time he decided to be slightly harsher with his criticism.

Speaking to Sky (as captured by Abendzeitung), the former Bayern Munich defender spoke about how Nagelsmann must ‘learn quickly’. Here’s what he had to say?

“[The 35-year-old is] still a Bayern trainee despite everything. Nagelsmann has to learn quickly, though. He must be aware of that. He must now consider: Do I stay as I am, or do I try to learn. [He is] a great coaching talent,” Babbel said, “Now he has to try to become calmer and more confident so that the players also realize that the coach has everything under control outside. But if you just look at the interview after the Augsburg game, you get the feeling that Nagelsmann doesn’t know what to do. That can’t happen.”

Babbel went on to speak further on Nagelsmann’s command over the dressing room (which I agree with), saying that “the players are now already looking closely at whether Nagelsmann dares to address the things and how he addresses them. Then you just have to put Kimmich on the bench sometimes and make a statement when he doesn’t do what’s asked.”

As someone who has not been too critical of Nags, I must say that I have to agree with what Babbel said about how he needs to take control and show that he’s the one in charge.

BUT, it doesn’t stop there. Babbel decided to speak about another Bayern pro, Joshua Kimmich. He spoke about his lack of discipline, which baffles me to be honest but let’s see what he said:

“He has earned a standing in recent years, there we all said: world class, outstanding. But already last season I noticed that he no longer has the discipline to play in his position,” the former defender said. “[Kimmich] was doing gymnastics everywhere except where he was supposed to be playing. In the meantime, I have the feeling with him that he wants to shine and that you are no longer allowed to attack him, let alone touch him, because of his status.”

In a way, Babbel was right about Kimmich’s “untouchability” and how his status has sort of gotten to his head (like Kylian Mbappe).

What do you think? Was Babbel right about what he said? Or was he being too critical? Let us know in the comments below!