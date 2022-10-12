Julian Nagelsmann knows it’s his job to develop striker-less system at Bayern Munich

When Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich in favor of FC Barcelona, a void was created on the Bayern Munich roster at striker.

There was no true No. 9 ready to take the mantle as the club’s full-time starter. Like any true scientist, Julian Nagelsmann went into the lab and got to work...and what he created was a 4-2-2-2 system that was built with the intent to use the club’s talented — but center-forward challenged — roster.

The results have been a bit mixed at times so far, but the head coach is still looking for ways to help his system evolve effectively.

“We created a lot of chances. Statistically, we even have more chances than last year. It’s a good thing that we have more flexibility up front. You have to see the bigger picture. When you score fewer goals, it’s easy to say we’re missing a striker,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “My job is to make sure we can compensate (for the lack of a No. 9). The squad is good enough.”

The challenge will be steep, but not impossible. Nagelsmann will truly be looking for a “sum of their parts” solution to take over. Can he make it work...of will Bayern Munich have to start shopping for a striker once again in January?