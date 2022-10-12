Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

It’s a bit early in the season, but Bayern Munich are getting all the crises out of the way up front. We’ve already had the finishing crisis and the coaching crisis, now it’s time for the injury crisis.

We’re cheating a little here because not all seven of the first team players who will miss tonight’s Champions League game against Viktoria Plzen are injured, but that hardly matters because they can’t play anyway. Important absentees include teenage sensation Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies the starting left-back, and two starting center-backs in Lucas Hernandez and Matthijs de Ligt.

At least Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich are back, but will they be enough for Julian Nagelsmann to best Plzen? Normally we’d say yes, but results haven’t been easy to predict this season.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Doosan Stadium, Pilsen, Czech Republic

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

