 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

It’s Sven Ulreich’s time to step up for Bayern Munich in the Champions League

#SvenTheWall is ready to replace Manuel Neuer against Viktoria Plzeň.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-TRAINING Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

When Bayern Munich takes the pitch against Viktoria Plzeň in the Champions League, the Rekordmeister will be without stalwart goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Neuer, of course, is battling a shoulder ailment and will not be available. The team captain’s absence does not have manager Julian Nagelsmann worried, though. Nagelsmann is fully expecting #SvenTheWall to step up and put in a stellar performance against the Czech power.

“Sven has lots of experience. He is used to stepping up when he is needed. Manu wouldn’t have been playing even if it was a knock-out tie because the pain in his shoulder is just too much. We will have to wait and see regarding Sunday,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Neuer’s status moving forward will be something to keep an eye on. Operating at an extremely high level and with a unique playing style that often befuddles the opposition, Neuer is a dynamic part of Bayern Munich’s squad. While Ulreich is fully capable of filling in, missing Neuer for any extended period would be a tough situation for the Bavarians.

In This Stream

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich: 2022 Champions League group stage full coverage

View all 9 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works