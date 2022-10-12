Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka catches Instagram flak for congratulating Dortmund

Bayern Munich Leon Goretzka is not only a consummate professional, he’s also an upstanding example of pure class off the pitch. After his team’s disappointing collapse against Borussia Dortmund in last weekend’s Der Klassiker, Goretzka — ever the sportsman — took to congratulate Bayern’s fierce rivals for their result:

We have to win that today... Thank you for your great support today in Dortmund @fcbayern! // Congratulations @bvb09 on the comeback!

Surprisingly — or not? — the veteran midfielder was subject to criticism for this simple display of respect towards his sporting opponents. For his press conference ahead of Bayern’s Champions League tilt against FC Viktoria Plzeň, Goretzka addressed the blowback.

“In the 90 minutes where I was on the pitch, nobody can accuse me of not doing everything to win,” Goretzka — arguably one of the strongest players on the pitch that day — clarified (via @iMiaSanMia as well as FCBayern). “As soon as the game is over, you should keep the sportsmanship despite all the emotions.”

While fans of the German Rekordmeister may simply have to stew a little longer, it’s full steam ahead for the players on the team.

“Of course we have analysed the Dortmund game with the coach,” Goretzka added. “But we have also studied Viktoria Plzeň. We are more concerned about upcoming matches...

“It is an important game, there is no doubt about that. Things have gone well in the Champions League so far. We want to build on that and return home on 12 points.”

Auf geht’s, Leon and Bayern!