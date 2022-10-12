 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann says Leon Goretzka brings a “different physicality” to the game

Leon Goretzka is rounding back into form — and the timing couldn't be better.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

While Leon Goretzka was out of the Bayern Munich lineup, Marcel Sabitzer did a phenomenal job of manning the Germany international’s spot in the central midfield.

In fact, Sabitzer was so good, that some Bayern Munich fans have been clamoring for the Austrian to retain his position in Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI. For the manager, however, Goretzka has been great since his return and offers a different trait that neither Sabitzer nor Joshua Kimmich bring to the table.

“He’s doing exceptionally well. He coaches a lot in training, that’s noticeable. It didn’t take him much time to come back strong. With Leon we have a different physicality in the game. If he stays injury-free he will have a good season and a good World Cup,” Nagelsmann said of the 27-year-old (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Having Kimmich, Goretzka, and Sabitzer all playing at an extremely high level is a luxury for Nagelsmann to have. When factoring in that Ryan Gravenberch is considered a deep reserve on this Bayern Munich squad, you could absolutely say that the club has an embarrassment of riches in its central midfield right now.

In This Stream

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich: 2022 Champions League group stage full coverage

View all 7 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works