Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich: 2022 Champions League group stage full coverage

We’ve already done it at home, now we need to do it away. Winning against Viktoria Plzen would put Bayern Munich in a commanding position in Group C, and could even secure the team’s qualification to the Champions League Round of 16 depending on how the other game in the group goes.

While Barcelona and Inter Milan duke it out at the Spotify stadium Julian Nagelsmann will have to guide an injury-stricken Bayern past the Czech side and make sure the current mini-crisis doesn’t mature into a full-blown one. Will he be successful, or will Plzen end up being another in the long line of upsets that have plagued Bayern Munich this season?

